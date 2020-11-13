1/1
Richard Robinett
1959 - 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Richard Marshall Robinett, 61, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Born in Pensacola, Florida, Mr. Robinett was the son of the late Robert Everett Robinett and the late Shirley Virginia Marshall Robinett.
Surviving are his spouse, Michelle Robinett; his daughter, Shyla Marie Robinett of North Port, FL; his step-sons, Richard (Nikki) Lynn and Travis Lynn; his step-daughter, Emily (Chris) Wortham; his 9 grandchildren; his brother, Robert E Robinett Jr. (Janice Lutes) of Venice, FL; his two sisters, Robin (Tim) George, and Rose Marie Robinett (Paul Leaf) of North Port, FL; his nephews and nieces.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
