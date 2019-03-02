Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Steve Cape. View Sign

Richard Steven Cape, 67 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House of Cabarrus County.



Memorial service for Steve will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3,2019 Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill SC. With Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm.



Steve was born November 21, 1951 in Rock Hill, SC to the late Noah Franklin Cape and the late Nell Hunsucker Cape. Steve grew up and lived in Rock Hill most of his life, moving to Concord, NC in recent years. He was an avid golfer and worked in the automotive industry most of his life.



Steve is survived by his brothers, James M. Cape and wife Holly of Rock Hill and Randy Cape and his wife Nikole of Sharon, SC; his sisters, Marla C. Torrence and husband Rick of Rock Hill, Christina C. Westbrook and husband Mac of Edgefield, SC, and Kellie C. Stevens and husband Phillip of Rock Hill; numerous nephews and nieces; his faithful pet, friend and companion "Hank".



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

