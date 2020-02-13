Richard "Rick" Wallace Barnett, 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Piedmont Walton Hospital, Monroe, Ga.
Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - 620 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Roger Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, on January 1, 1951 Rick was the son of the late, William Wallace Barnett and the late, Emma Horton Barnett. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steven Barnett. He was retired from Dekalb County as a Deputy Sheriff.
Rick is survived by his wife, Sandra Lane Barnett; his two sons, Ricky (Charla) Barnett of Monroe, GA, and Troy (Dahlia) Tillton of Atlanta, GA; his two daughters, Kari B (Nathon) Sledge of Higdon, AL and Ginger (Peter) Heise of Highland, TX; his six grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 13, 2020