Mr. Richard Augustus Brookshire, 44, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Rick Sturgis officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Brookshire was the son of James Wallace Brookshire and Paulette Catledge Brookshire. He was carpenter and enjoyed building things. He enjoyed rebuilding motors, working on tractors and working in the yard.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jeffery Wallace Brookshire (Becky Mays) of Rock Hill; and his niece, Skye Brookshire.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Brookshire's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.