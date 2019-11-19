Rickey Edward Carter, 57, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Daggett Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, 401 Hollis Lakes Road, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Rock Hill, August 23 1962, Rickey was the son of Floyd Belton Carter and the late Dorothy Williams Carter. He was also preceded in death by his Sister, Freida Ann Kerns. Rickey was a member of New Vision Freewill Baptist.
Surviving are his father, Floyd Belton Carter of Rock Hill; his two brothers, Robert A (Monica) Carter of Rock Hill, SC, Andy Eugene (Tereasa) Carter of Fort Lawn, SC; his seven nephews, Leif Kerns of Rock Hill, SC, Roland Kerns of York, SC, Shane Carter of Richburg, SC, Travis Carter, Devin Carter, Gabriel Carter, and Joseph Carter all of Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 19, 2019