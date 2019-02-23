Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Sexton. View Sign





Ricky was born on August 10, 1949 to Phillip William and Madeline Faulkenberry Sexton, who preceded him in death. He held various jobs throughout his life including Springs Industries, PPM Construction, Daniel Construction, and numerous restaurants. For years, he worked at Watkins Grill in downtown Rock Hill, where he served countless customers and established many friendships. Ricky never met a stranger and was "one-of-a-kind." He loved his pets and always wanted them around him. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.



In 2017, Ricky started attending the Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ. He accepted Christ as his Savior and joined the church that he grew to love. His family would like to thank his church family for impacting Ricky's life over the past two years and leading him to a stronger faith.



A Memorial Service celebrating Ricky's life will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ, officiated by Minister Andy Brewster, Elder and Minister David Pharr, his brother in Christ, R. Howard Ashley, and his great nephew, Ridge Thomas. The family will receive thirty minutes prior to the service at the church.



Ricky is survived by his sisters, Glynis S. Beard (Chuck), Judy S. Faile, and Sandy S. Rinehart (Donnie) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by his only brother, Danny Sexton.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ, 339 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Online condolences may be directed to:

Mr. Ricky Sexton, 69, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 surrounded by his family at Piedmont Medical Center. Although he fought and survived many illnesses over the past few years, he is now completely healed.Ricky was born on August 10, 1949 to Phillip William and Madeline Faulkenberry Sexton, who preceded him in death. He held various jobs throughout his life including Springs Industries, PPM Construction, Daniel Construction, and numerous restaurants. For years, he worked at Watkins Grill in downtown Rock Hill, where he served countless customers and established many friendships. Ricky never met a stranger and was "one-of-a-kind." He loved his pets and always wanted them around him. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.In 2017, Ricky started attending the Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ. He accepted Christ as his Savior and joined the church that he grew to love. His family would like to thank his church family for impacting Ricky's life over the past two years and leading him to a stronger faith.A Memorial Service celebrating Ricky's life will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ, officiated by Minister Andy Brewster, Elder and Minister David Pharr, his brother in Christ, R. Howard Ashley, and his great nephew, Ridge Thomas. The family will receive thirty minutes prior to the service at the church.Ricky is survived by his sisters, Glynis S. Beard (Chuck), Judy S. Faile, and Sandy S. Rinehart (Donnie) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by his only brother, Danny Sexton.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Charlotte Avenue Church of Christ, 339 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.Online condolences may be directed to: www.basscares.com Funeral Home Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home

700 Heckle Boulevard

Rock Hill , SC 29732

803-329-4141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close