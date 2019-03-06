Rita M. Cohens 45, of 628 Lancaster Hwy Apt. K-316 Chester SC, passed away on Thurs. Feb 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thurs. March 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Darryl Cunningham officiating, and Rev. Dennis Jackson delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 1-7pm on Wed. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 6, 2019