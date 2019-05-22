Mrs. Rita Margaret Nelson Bailey, 92, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Willowbrook at Park Point Village in Rock Hill.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery, Old York Highway, Rock Hill with Reverend Doctor Tom Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
Born in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Mrs. Bailey was the daughter of the late Jack Nelson and the late Mary Ethel O'Mealey Nelson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George E. Bailey and their son, Terry Douglas Bailey. Mrs. Bailey was a homemaker, who loved to quilt, cook, bowl, and attend sporting events with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Deanna Riggs; grandchildren, Brian Riggs (Carrie) and Michael Riggs (Julie); great grandchildren, Tyler Bennett, Kimberleigh Riggs, and Alex Riggs, all of Rock Hill. Her brother, Francis Nelson (Shirley) of West Virginia and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to .
Published in The Herald on May 22, 2019