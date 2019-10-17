Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Mary Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Mary Smith was taken home to be with her God on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Rita was born on April 4, 1942 to Edward and Mary Smith of Bucks County, PA. She was loved by all and will be extremely missed. Rita was married to Reed William Smith of Duncan, SC for 52 years. She had an Associate Degree in Business. She held numerous positions in administration and real estate, as well as many years as a certified relocation specialist. She was extremely proud of the three children she raised. She loved her church by participating in various committees such as the social committee, parish council, eucharistic minister, creator and catalyst of the anniversary mass and was known as the "Flower Lady" for making sure the church was decorated with beautiful flowers each week. In addition to her husband, Reed Smith, she is survived by her three children, Reed E.J. Smith (Kim) of Simpsonville, SC, Christopher Michael Smith (Kim) of Lexington, SC, and Dana Nicole Helms (Michael) of Greer, SC; grandchildren, Campbell and Scarlett Smith of Simpsonville, SC, Matthew and Owen Smith of Lexington, SC, and Knox Helms of Greer, SC; and a host of family, friends, and her St. Mary Catholic Church Family of Rock Hill, SC. The Celebration of Life for Rita Smith will be held on October 19, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC. The service will start with a quiet time at 12:30pm and a Memorial Mass at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Mary Catholic Church/Flower Committee, P.O. Box 11982, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Rita Mary Smith was taken home to be with her God on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Rita was born on April 4, 1942 to Edward and Mary Smith of Bucks County, PA. She was loved by all and will be extremely missed. Rita was married to Reed William Smith of Duncan, SC for 52 years. She had an Associate Degree in Business. She held numerous positions in administration and real estate, as well as many years as a certified relocation specialist. She was extremely proud of the three children she raised. She loved her church by participating in various committees such as the social committee, parish council, eucharistic minister, creator and catalyst of the anniversary mass and was known as the "Flower Lady" for making sure the church was decorated with beautiful flowers each week. In addition to her husband, Reed Smith, she is survived by her three children, Reed E.J. Smith (Kim) of Simpsonville, SC, Christopher Michael Smith (Kim) of Lexington, SC, and Dana Nicole Helms (Michael) of Greer, SC; grandchildren, Campbell and Scarlett Smith of Simpsonville, SC, Matthew and Owen Smith of Lexington, SC, and Knox Helms of Greer, SC; and a host of family, friends, and her St. Mary Catholic Church Family of Rock Hill, SC. The Celebration of Life for Rita Smith will be held on October 19, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC. The service will start with a quiet time at 12:30pm and a Memorial Mass at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Mary Catholic Church/Flower Committee, P.O. Box 11982, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Published in The Herald on Oct. 17, 2019

