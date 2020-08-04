1/1
Rita Wengel
Rita Wengel, 76, recently of Easley, SC, died July 11, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC. At her request, no service will be held.

Rita was born in Germany during WWII in the Bavarian region of Germany. The eldest of four siblings, Rita was a determined woman who loved reading and learning, despite it not being a priority for females during that time. She came to the U.S. in 1969 to marry Fred Wengel, after a cross-continental courtship.

She was a dedicated housewife and mother, later pursuing a college degree and entering the workforce once her children reached school age. Rita also has a passion for travel, especially to tropical beaches, and was known for creating beautiful gardens and landscaped areas at each home in which she resided.

Rita is survived by her daughters, Gabriele Jonas and Theresa Wengel, her granddaughter, Crystal Jonas, and her great-grandson, Raylan Jonas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Sierra Club (sierraclub.org) or Big Oaks Rescue Farm (bigoaksrescuefarm.org)

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
