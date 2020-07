Robbin (Rob) Marthers, 76, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.Services will be announced at a later date.He is survived by his two children, Jennifer Davis (Ira) and Melanie Marthers (Doug). He is also survived by his three grandchildren and his sister, Denise Evans. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Crosby; his father, Tommy Marthers; and his brothers, Marvin Marthers and Michael Marthers.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net