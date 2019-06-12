Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Funeral Home 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-329-1414 Send Flowers Obituary





2 Cor. 5:8



Robbin Scott Thompson of Hickory Grove, South Carolina entered eternal peace on June 7, 2019. Robbin was born March 10, 1969 to Mrs. Annie Lee Nichols Thompson. Preceding him in death, one brother, Roger Burris.



Robbin was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Church in Hickory Grove, SC. Where he sang on the Gospel Choir Robbin attended York Comprehensive High School. He entered the trucking industry in 2000 and became an independent driver / owner.



Robbin's first love was his family. His second love was his Harley Davidson. Robbin loved attending church services with the Independent Bike Riders.



He leaves to cherish fond memories, his mother, Annie Lee Nichols Thompson; his daughter, Jhadarria Neal; his fiancee, Cheryl Jenerette; three sisters, Vivian Carothers (Paul) of Clover, SC; Sandra Elaine Nichols of Hiram, GA; Renea Barber of Rock Hill, SC. Two brothers, Jerry Nichols (Marie) of Virginia and Derrick Thompson of Rock Hill, SC. Two uncles, John Nichols (Willie Mae) of York, SC and Bobby Nichols of Thomasville, NC. Seven nieces, Corressia Shanee Davis (James) of Salisbury, NC; Rafette and Nedra Simpson of York, SC; Tarnasha Clark of Rock Hill, SC; Sharkeville

"To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord".2 Cor. 5:8Robbin Scott Thompson of Hickory Grove, South Carolina entered eternal peace on June 7, 2019. Robbin was born March 10, 1969 to Mrs. Annie Lee Nichols Thompson. Preceding him in death, one brother, Roger Burris.Robbin was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Church in Hickory Grove, SC. Where he sang on the Gospel Choir Robbin attended York Comprehensive High School. He entered the trucking industry in 2000 and became an independent driver / owner.Robbin's first love was his family. His second love was his Harley Davidson. Robbin loved attending church services with the Independent Bike Riders.He leaves to cherish fond memories, his mother, Annie Lee Nichols Thompson; his daughter, Jhadarria Neal; his fiancee, Cheryl Jenerette; three sisters, Vivian Carothers (Paul) of Clover, SC; Sandra Elaine Nichols of Hiram, GA; Renea Barber of Rock Hill, SC. Two brothers, Jerry Nichols (Marie) of Virginia and Derrick Thompson of Rock Hill, SC. Two uncles, John Nichols (Willie Mae) of York, SC and Bobby Nichols of Thomasville, NC. Seven nieces, Corressia Shanee Davis (James) of Salisbury, NC; Rafette and Nedra Simpson of York, SC; Tarnasha Clark of Rock Hill, SC; Sharkeville Smith (Derrick) of Tampa, FL; Jeris Nichols of Virginia and Timara Barber of Rock Hill, SC. One nephew, Telluss Good of Charlotte, NC. Four great nieces and five great nephews. In addition, those that he loved like his own; Daniel Dixon, Carmillie Mintz, Jazmin, Jessica and Waymon Jenerette and Paris Jeter. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family receiving friends at 964 Jason Lyle Drive, Rock Hill, SC. Published in The Herald on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close