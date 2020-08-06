Our community is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Robert Carson Moody, favorably known as Robby, since his passing on Saturday, August 1st, 2020, while hiking with one of his beloved children.
Robby was the son of Mrs. Mary A. Schirmer Moody and the late Mr. Alton Eugene Moody. Robby is survived by his mother, Mrs. Mary Moody, and his brother, Eric Moody (and wife Anne), his wife, Lisa Moody, and his three children, Riley Carson Moody, Ella Claire Moody, and Robert "Camden" Moody, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Alton Moody, and brother, Brian Moody, and grandparents John Sahlman and Jimmie Utsey Sahlman, and Alton Bob Moody and Louise Patterson Moody.
Robby's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of his family and his friends, as he was a pillar in his home community of Rock Hill, SC. Robby attended Winthrop University for his undergraduate degree in political science where he was an active brother at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He then received his masters degree from Clemson University in city and regional planning. Afterward, serving as a dedicated Senior Planner at Catawba Regional Council of Governments. He has served as President of the SC Chapter of the American Planning Association (SC APA) and was nationally certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). Under Robby's leadership, the South Carolina Chapter received the APA Chapter Presidents Council Karen B. Smith Overall Chapter Achievement Award, and he was instrumental in the establishment of the SC APA Chapter Community Planning Assistance Team (CPAT) Program.
Robby was also an avid member of the Boy Scouts of America, becoming an Eagle Scout and sharing that passion with his son, who is currently working towards his Life Scout rank. He was a valued member with his family at The Vineyard Church of Rock Hill.
Please consider making a donation to the Boy Scout Troop 925, to the Reformed University Fellowship campus ministry or contributing to college funding, to bless his children.
In lieu of flowers, notes of remembrance can be sent to PO Box 416, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Robby will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a faithful friend, and a gentle spirit.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.