Robert Aaron Starnes (Bobby) of Rock Hill passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 67. Bobby was the son of Hassie Hefner Starnes and the late Ervin Eugene Starnes. He is survived by his mother, his sister, Vivian Starnes Ferrell (Ed), wife of 43 years Kathy Workman Starnes. His son, Jason (Sara) and his four grandchildren Matthew, Joshua, Benjamin, and Sophie. Bobby was retired and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. He enjoyed many hobbies including electronics, computers and using his tools to help others fix anything mechanical. The family will receive visitors at 32 Barrow Street in Rock Hill on Thursday, October 24th from 5-7 pm. Services will be private. www.basscares.com.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 23, 2019