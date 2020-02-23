Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alan Gardner. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Alan Gardner, 87, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center Hospice.



A memorial service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill 29730. A family burial will be held at a later time.



Born in Rock Hill, Bob was the son of the late Guy Allen Gardner and Mary Jackson Gardner. Surviving are his wife Peggy Gardner of Rock Hill and their three children Patti (Mike) Goodwin of Waxhaw, NC; Denise (Karen Boyd) Gardner of Knoxville, TN; and Jennifer (Lloyd) LeSuer of Lexington. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Melissa (Jeremy) Reed of Waxhaw; Michael (Basma) Goodwin of San Francisco, CA; Mark (Kerry) Goodwin of Ashville, NC; Alana LeSuer and Lydia LeSuer of Lexington, and four great-grandchildren: Cooper and Chloe Reed of Waxhaw, NC; and Aiden and Jude Goodwin of San Francisco, CA.



Bob was born and raised in Rock Hill and achieved Eagle Scout at age 13. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After 33 years at Bowater Corporation, he retired as Plant Engineer in 1994. He continued to stay active playing golf and bridge, going to dances, and traveling. Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge #111 and a longtime member of St John's United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities. He was happiest spending time with family and friends and was proud of the closeness of his large and loving family.



The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bob's memory to St John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill 29730.

