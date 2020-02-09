Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Allen "Bob" Throneburg. View Sign Service Information Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory 1047 Chesnee Highway Gaffney , SC 29341 (864)-488-1141 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Allen Throneburg, 75, of 604 College Drive, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.



Born in Charlotte, NC, he was the husband of Patricia Frazier Throneburg and the son of the late R.A. Throneburg and Mary Brooks Throneburg. Bob was a highly decorated Vietnam Air Force Veteran, receiving two Purple Hearts, The Bronze Star and The Warrior's Medal of Honor from the American Indian Nation. He and his service dog, Nemo served together at Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Saigon. Nemo was his "hero warrior dog", who is memorialized at Lackland Air Base in Texas. Nemo was later used to recruit other service dogs for the United States Military. Bob was a graduate of Albemarle High School and attended North Carolina State University. He also loved music, enjoyed scuba diving and reading. Mr. Throneburg was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation.



In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Eric Allen Throneburg of Wilmington and Brian Layfayette Throneburg and wife, Tamara, of Isle of Palms; a daughter, Susan Throneburg Brislin and husband, J.B. of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Jett Lucas Brislin and Caitlin Rohn; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Jade (E.J.) Rohn and James Jacob Rohn; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation with Reverend Jenny Gettys officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Security Forces Museum Foundation, PO Box 276412, San Antonio, TX 78227-6412 or VSPA, C/O Richard Garcia, 400 Jefferson Street, Massapequa, NY 11758 or Thailand Dog Handlers, C/O Dave Broeker, 1712 Crescent Drive, Pekin, IL 61554.



The family will be at their respective homes.



