Robert Anne Taylor, 76, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and formerly of Rock Hill, SC, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 after a brief illness.
RA was born in Rock Hill, SC, a daughter of the late Robert and Ola Sain Mangum. Before retiring to North Myrtle Beach RA was a licensed Realtor in the State of Georgia. In North Myrtle Beach she was a member of the Ocean Drive Shag Club and also a former member of the Rock Hill Shag Club.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Taylor, who passed on October 27, 2005.
She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Robin Taylor and Tara Taylor; granddaughters, Annabelle Taylor and Jordan Schroyer; sister, Hilda (Lloyd) Hopper.
A celebration of life will be held at Fat Harold's, date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, 409 Bay Street, 29582, humanesocietynmb.org or Camp Kemo, PO Box 1116, Little River, SC, 29566.
Published in The Herald on May 16, 2019