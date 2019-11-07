Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert B. Bruce. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Baron Bruce, 88, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.



Funeral Service for Mr. Bruce will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Jamie Burdette officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:15 pm at the funeral home.



Born in Lancaster County, South Carolina on November 17, 1930, Mr. Bruce was the son of the late Robert Baron Bruce and the late Clara Estelle Mobley Bruce. Mr. Bruce was a veteran of the US Navy, a retired insurance agent and a member of First Baptist Church of Rock Hill.



Mr. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Funderburk Bruce; his son; Robert "Robbie" Alvin Bruce and his wife, Sheri Gordon Bruce of Rock Hill; his daughter, Amy Claire Bruce of Rock Hill; his two grandchildren whom affectionately called him "Bobba", Wells Arrington Bruce and Clara Lawson Bruce of Rock Hill; his grand-dog, Marley; his nephew, Larry Armstrong and his wife, Linda; his niece, Patsy Cauthen Ard and her daughter, Beth Ard McCormick and her husband, Andy. Mr. Bruce was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Bruce Cauthen and Josephine Bruce Armstrong.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Drive, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.



