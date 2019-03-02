Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Baird Lynn. View Sign

Robert (Bob) Baird Lynn, 79, went to heaven February 28, 2019 from Chester Regional Nursing Center. . A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Chester ARP Church with Rev. Clint Davis officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the sanctuary of the church..



Bob was born May 17, 1939 in Chester, SC and was the son of the late Robert Marion Lynn and Eunice Baird Lynn. He was predeceased by a brother Ronald (Ronnie) Elkin Lynn. Bob was a graduate of Chester High School where he pitched on the baseball team and played tennis. He later attended Clemson College with a degree in engineering and he lettered for three years on the tennis team. After graduating from Clemson in 1960, Bob was drafted into the Army and he was stationed at Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland as an engineer during the Vietnam War. After serving in the Army he had a successful career as an engineer in the brick and wood industry. Late in Bob's career, he served as a regional purchasing manager for Weyerhaeuser Wood Products. Bob was a member of Chester ARP Church in Chester, SC.



Bob is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Sims Wylie Lynn: daughter, Camille Luellen Lynn of the home; son, Rodney Marion Lynn (Beth) of Matthews, NC; grandchildren Tyler Marion Lynn and Sydney Elizabeth Lynn; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Wylie.



Memorials may be made to Camp Joy, a place for people with special needs to experience an awesome summer camp experience 918 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607



