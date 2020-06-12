Robert Balmer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Balmer CHESTER, SC - Robert Balmer, age 47, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, at 9:00 pm from a heart attack. Robert had a heart that inspired goodness in others anywhere he went. He cared for others in a way that was natural to him, for that Robert will be a man that will always be in our hearts and in the hearts of others that knew him. May he rest in peace. He is survived by his wife Judy and stepsons T.J. and Scottie Godsey, mother and stepfather Debra and Donnie Gums, sister Daisie and Danny Hayden and brother Cliff. Preceded in death by his father Donnie Balmer and brother Benji. Parker Funeral Home will be doing the cremation. Family and friends are invited to 2091 Allen Rd., Jarrett, VA on June 13, at 3:00 pm to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved