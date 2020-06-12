Robert Balmer CHESTER, SC - Robert Balmer, age 47, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, at 9:00 pm from a heart attack. Robert had a heart that inspired goodness in others anywhere he went. He cared for others in a way that was natural to him, for that Robert will be a man that will always be in our hearts and in the hearts of others that knew him. May he rest in peace. He is survived by his wife Judy and stepsons T.J. and Scottie Godsey, mother and stepfather Debra and Donnie Gums, sister Daisie and Danny Hayden and brother Cliff. Preceded in death by his father Donnie Balmer and brother Benji. Parker Funeral Home will be doing the cremation. Family and friends are invited to 2091 Allen Rd., Jarrett, VA on June 13, at 3:00 pm to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store