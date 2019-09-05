Robert "Bishop" McDowell was born in Chester County on April 4, 1934. He was cared for by his grandmother for most of his life, until she passed away before Bishop was a teenager. His friend and soulmate, Janie Bell Mobley, cared for Bishop for nearly 25 years through his last days. Bishop loved her dearly, and she him. Bishop received services from MaxAbilities of York County for several years. Bishop found love and had a family in his staff and in the other individuals served in the agency. Bishop was an active member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Catawba, South Carolina. Bishop had a beautiful light in his heart that shined bright through his life and spilled into the lives of those around him. Bishop passed away on August 23, 2019, at the age of 85. He lived a long and happy life. His contagious smile, his love for God, and his desire for a life well-lived will carry on in our hearts. May he find peace in the precious words of his Heavenly Father, "Well done, my good and faithful servant" [Matthew25:21] and rest in house of the Lord forever [Psalm 23].
A memorial service for Bishop will be held 10:30 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 5725 Liberty Hill Road, Catawba, SC with Pastor Michael McClain officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 5, 2019