Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bishop McDowell. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bishop" McDowell was born in Chester County on April 4, 1934. He was cared for by his grandmother for most of his life, until she passed away before Bishop was a teenager. His friend and soulmate, Janie Bell Mobley, cared for Bishop for nearly 25 years through his last days. Bishop loved her dearly, and she him. Bishop received services from MaxAbilities of York County for several years. Bishop found love and had a family in his staff and in the other individuals served in the agency. Bishop was an active member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Catawba, South Carolina. Bishop had a beautiful light in his heart that shined bright through his life and spilled into the lives of those around him. Bishop passed away on August 23, 2019, at the age of 85. He lived a long and happy life. His contagious smile, his love for God, and his desire for a life well-lived will carry on in our hearts. May he find peace in the precious words of his Heavenly Father, "Well done, my good and faithful servant" [Matthew25:21] and rest in house of the Lord forever [Psalm 23].



A memorial service for Bishop will be held 10:30 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 5725 Liberty Hill Road, Catawba, SC with Pastor Michael McClain officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Condolences may be made at

Robert "Bishop" McDowell was born in Chester County on April 4, 1934. He was cared for by his grandmother for most of his life, until she passed away before Bishop was a teenager. His friend and soulmate, Janie Bell Mobley, cared for Bishop for nearly 25 years through his last days. Bishop loved her dearly, and she him. Bishop received services from MaxAbilities of York County for several years. Bishop found love and had a family in his staff and in the other individuals served in the agency. Bishop was an active member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Catawba, South Carolina. Bishop had a beautiful light in his heart that shined bright through his life and spilled into the lives of those around him. Bishop passed away on August 23, 2019, at the age of 85. He lived a long and happy life. His contagious smile, his love for God, and his desire for a life well-lived will carry on in our hearts. May he find peace in the precious words of his Heavenly Father, "Well done, my good and faithful servant" [Matthew25:21] and rest in house of the Lord forever [Psalm 23].A memorial service for Bishop will be held 10:30 am, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 5725 Liberty Hill Road, Catawba, SC with Pastor Michael McClain officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close