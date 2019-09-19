Robert "Bobby" Christopher Ledford, 55, of York, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Friday at the church.
Bobby was born on October 22, 1963 to the Max Ledford and Donna Moss LaRock. He attended Central Baptist Church in York.
In addition to his parents, Bobby is survived by his step father, Ed LaRock, sisters, Holly Hammett (Todd), Trish Westmoreland, Glenda Huffstetler (Rickey), Terri Ledford Ayers, nieces and nephews, Bradley Ledford, Brittany Renea Crawford, Kacie Beckham, Devon Rumfelt, TJ Strickland, Noah Strickland, Alyssa Brook Carter, Trevor Carter, Ryan Carter and Jayden Knight.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 19, 2019