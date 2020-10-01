Robert Clark

1/1
Robert Bruce Clark ROCK HILL, SC - Robert Bruce Clark, 72, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center. Robert was born in Rock Hill, SC January 10, 1948, to the late Bruce & Mazelle Clark. He earned his diploma from Rock Hill High School, also served in the United States Army. In 2010 Robert retired from All Points Trucking in order to become a caregiver to his wife Deborah Jenkins Clark, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was their infant daughter and granddaughter Katie Sessoms. Surviving family members are his three children Robert Allen Clark (Jamie), Tiffany Clark Sessoms (Leo), and Bonnie Clark Whisenant, along with 12 grandchildren Krystal Adkins Nunley (Chase), Tyler Adkins (Brooke), Bailey Adkins, Kayli Sessoms, Joshua Sessoms, Summer Hughes, Colton Clark, Mason Clark, Aayriel Clark, Gabby Parker, Britlyn Whisenant, Paislei Whisenant, and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VFW 2889. The family will have private graveside services.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
