Robert Alvin Constance, 77, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, April 03, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. John King officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service and other times at the son, Rick's, home, 211 N. Burris Rd. Sharon, SC 29742.
Robert was born on September 10, 1942 in Polk County, NC. He was the son of the late William Clayton Constance and Mattie Jones Constance. He was the owner and operator of Bantam Chef in York and a member of Haven of Rest Baptist Church in York.
He is survived by his wife, Ailene Tucker Constance, son, Rick Constance (Ruth), sister, Brenda C. Gosnell, and three granddaughters, Lynna Constance George, Julia Constance, and Anna Constance Stegall.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Constance.
In memory of Robert A. Constance, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of SC, 1639 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 5, 2020