Robert David Montgomery, III age 35 of York passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at CMC Main Charlotte. David leaves behind his father, Robert David (Monty) Montgomery, Jr., stepmother, Angela Williams, mother, Barbara Parker, a son, Davey Montgomery and a brother, Bobby Montgomery, a stepsister, Melissa Houser all of York, SC, also two aunts Linda Griffin and Judy Houser of York. David was loved by many people and will be missed so much. Rest in peace David. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the home of Karen Schultz, 2670 Meadow Rd., Clover SC at 3pm. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials for David can be made to Linda Griffin 360-A East Jefferson St. York, SC 29745. Services by Faith Funeral Service.
Published in The Herald on May 17, 2019