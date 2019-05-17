Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert David "Hotrod" Montgomery III. View Sign Service Information Faith Funeral Services 730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1125 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert David Montgomery, III age 35 of York passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at CMC Main Charlotte. David leaves behind his father, Robert David (Monty) Montgomery, Jr., stepmother, Angela Williams, mother, Barbara Parker, a son, Davey Montgomery and a brother, Bobby Montgomery, a stepsister, Melissa Houser all of York, SC, also two aunts Linda Griffin and Judy Houser of York. David was loved by many people and will be missed so much. Rest in peace David. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the home of Karen Schultz, 2670 Meadow Rd., Clover SC at 3pm. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials for David can be made to Linda Griffin 360-A East Jefferson St. York, SC 29745. Services by Faith Funeral Service.

Robert David Montgomery, III age 35 of York passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at CMC Main Charlotte. David leaves behind his father, Robert David (Monty) Montgomery, Jr., stepmother, Angela Williams, mother, Barbara Parker, a son, Davey Montgomery and a brother, Bobby Montgomery, a stepsister, Melissa Houser all of York, SC, also two aunts Linda Griffin and Judy Houser of York. David was loved by many people and will be missed so much. Rest in peace David. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the home of Karen Schultz, 2670 Meadow Rd., Clover SC at 3pm. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials for David can be made to Linda Griffin 360-A East Jefferson St. York, SC 29745. Services by Faith Funeral Service. Published in The Herald on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close