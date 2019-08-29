Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. McDuffie Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Ellerbe McDuffie, Jr., 85 of Westminster Towers, Rock Hill, SC passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Westminster Health and Rehab Center.



Funeral services to celebrate his life will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Zion Presbyterian Church, 2219 The Avenue, Lowrys, SC with Reverend Al Ward officiating. Visitation at the church will be from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at St. Matthews Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1628 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, SC 29030 at 3:30 PM. There will be a visitation with family and friends at the home of Mr. McDuffie's daughter, Robin and Kevin Parker, 2071 Welborn Street, Rock Hill, SC., on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.



Mr. McDuffie was born August 14, 1934 in Charleston, SC to the late Robert Ellerbe McDuffie and the late Emily Christina Calhoun McDuffie. He graduated from Peabody College in Nashville, TN, class of 1960. Mr. McDuffie retired from Case International Harvester Co., in 1989, where he worked for 26 years throughout the United States. After retiring to Rock Hill, he worked for Westminster Catawba Christian School, Rock Hill and Shepherds Fold Christian Bookstore, Rock Hill until his second retirement in 2014. He loved his family deeply; he enjoyed spending time at his mountain home on Lake Cherokee in Tamassee, SC; working on handyman projects for family and friends. He was a beloved member of Zion Presbyterian Church, Lowrys, SC.



Mr. McDuffie is survived by his wife, Nancy Perrow McDuffie, of 62 years; his daughters, Christina McDuffie Gross (Craig) of Charlotte, NC, Elizabeth McDuffie Lambert (Rich) of Fort Mill, SC, Robin McDuffie Parker (Kevin) of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Amanda Lambert Gibbs (Daniel) of Chapel Hill, NC, Riley Gross Cook (Cameron) of Knoxville, TN, Cooper George Lambert of Atlanta, GA, Jackson McDuffie Gross (Kelsey) of Florence, SC, Caroline Ruth Parker and Emily Jeanette Parker of Rock Hill, SC; his great- granddaughter, Evelyn Jane Gibbs of Chapel Hill, NC; his sister, Mildred McDuffie Lyons of Hendersonville, NC. Mr. McDuffie was predeceased by his son, Robert Ellerbe McDuffie III.



Memorials can be sent to Zion Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 2219 The Avenue, Chester, SC 29706.



Condolences may be made online at

