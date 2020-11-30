1/1
Robert Edward Sunday
1947 - 2020
Robert Edward Sunday
December 3, 1947 - November 27, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mr. Robert Edward Sunday, 72, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Sunday was born in West Pittston, PA, the son of the late Dr. Harold B. Sunday and the late Margaret Cawley Sunday. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold Robert Sunday. Mr. Sunday served in the Army National Guard, had a career as a pharmaceutical and medical equipment salesman and was the co-owner of Top Dog Grooming in Rock Hill. He was in the first graduating class of George Washington High School, Charleston, WV in 1965 and earned a bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College, Charleston, WV in 1969.
Mr. Sunday is survived by his two daughters, Christy Sunday Pauley (Don) of Simpsonville, SC, and Jackie West of Rock Hill, SC; and his grandchildren, Drew Pauley, Allison Pauley, Brooklyn West, and Savannah West.
There will be no service - have a beer and share a laugh in his memory...it is what he would want!
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net


Published in The Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
