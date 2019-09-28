Robert Elliott Hammond, 79, of Rock Hill, South Carolina gained his heavenly wings on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1939 to the late Elliott W. and Mary C Hammond.
Surviving are his daughters, Terrie Funderburk (Wade), Judy McManus (Robert), Betty Jo Blanton of Fort Mill, Mitzy Fowler (Mike) of Union, Crystal Hines (Adrian) of Rock Hill, one son, David Hilton (Laurie) of Rock Hill. A brother Donald Hammond of McConnells. The family will receive friends 2 - 3, service will follow at 3, Sunday September 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of McConnells, 4189 Chester Hwy, McConnells, SC 29726. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Community Care, 2273 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 28, 2019