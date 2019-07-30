Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Emil Jacobs. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Celebration of Life 5:30 PM Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Visitation Following Services Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Robert "Bob" Emil Jacobs, 70, of Fort Mill, passed away peacefully, in the embrace of his loving family on July 26, 2019 after a 3 year courageous and valiant battle with cancer.



Bob was born on September 8, 1948 in Wheeling, W. Va to the late Dr. Richard and Catherine (Curran) Jacobs. He received his degree in Education and Counseling from The Ohio State University and a Master's degree from the University of Dayton. In Bob's early career, he enjoyed working to build a large network of Kinder Care Learning Centers. Before retirement, Bob oversaw operations for Assisted Living facilities. Bob also enjoyed serving his community as the previous President and Board Member of the Palmetto West Homeowners Association.



Bob was a dedicated and loyal husband who relished fatherhood and was incredibly proud of his two children and 7 grandchildren. He was happiest when he had his family and beloved dog, Schatzee, surrounding him. He was an avid sports enthusiast and his knowledgeable conversations about the topic, as well as his smile, will be dearly missed.



Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Neff Jacobs, of 47 years, children, Meagan Cook (Scott) of Tega Cay, SC and Robbie Jacobs (Dana) of Knoxville, TN and grandchildren, Marlee, Bennett and Hudson Cook and Robbie, Johnny, Nathan and Kallie Jacobs. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Karalee Henderson (Ron) of Lake Norman, NC and a brother, Dr. Richard Jacobs (Penny) of Florida and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Keeping with Bob's wishes that family and friends celebrate his life rather than mourn his death, a funeral will not be held. Friends wishing to pay their respects and share remembrances with the family are invited to Bob's memorial celebration of life service on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC, the family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or Vested Interest in K9s Inc., in memory of Bob Jacobs. Donations can be made by mailing them to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ( ) or to Vested Interest in K9s Inc., PO Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718 (



