Bobby Hope, age 72, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Rock Hill, SC on November 22, 1946. He attended Rock Hill High School and was a proud member of the class of 1965. After high school Bobby attended Clemson University before serving his country in the United States Army. After returning home from duty, he worked for the South Carolina Highway Department and attended York Technical College. He then went to work for Duke Energy as a Systems Analyst. He married Andrea Wilkins Hope on November 29, 1980. After his marriage he taught classes in Computer Technology at York Tech. Bobby had a passion for public education and served 10 years on the Rock Hill School District 3 School Board; his last term ending in 1996. At age 60, after more than 25 years, Bobby retired from Duke Energy. Bobby is preceded in death by his father Robert Eugene Hope, Sr. and his mother Annie-Mae Hope Williams. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Wilkins Hope, his two sons Robert "Kenneth" Hope (Ashley Killough) and Matthew Delong Hope, his sister Perry Ann Hope Greene (Ardrey), his niece Maggie Greene Rehkow (Paul), his nephew Jacky Greene (Crystal), his great nephew Ben Rehkow and his great nieces Caroline Rehkow, Emily Greene and Leah Greene.
The class of 1965 will host a celebration of life and visitation at Friendly Billiards on Saturday August 10, 2019 starting at 12pm. A private funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church on Sunday August 11, 2019. frederickfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald on Aug. 9, 2019