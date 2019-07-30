Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Frank "Jack" Busbin. View Sign Service Information Fort Mill Funeral Home - Fort Mill 120 Massey Street Fort Mill , SC 29716 (803)-548-2900 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Westerly Hills Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Westerly Hills Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Jack" Frank Busbin, 93, of Fort Mill, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 24, 1926 in Marion, NC, son of the late Charles H. and Cleree Hill Busbin.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Lee Busbin.



Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Town of Fort Mill Police Department after 32 years of dedicated service. Jack established the Explorer Post 101 Police Cadet program and worked with the Fort Mill School Safety Patrol for many years. A member of Westerly Hills Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. In his early years, he obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed time spent flying. An avid music lover, he sang and played bass guitar in the Christianaires, a gospel music group.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Hazel Robbins Busbin; son, Robert "Steve" Busbin and wife, Marie of Fort Mill; daughter, Rhonda Busbin McCollum and husband, Ricky of Fort Mill; grandchildren, Brandi Chapman (Chris), Bethany B. Burkett and Jeffrey S. Busbin; and great-grandchildren, Devin Chapman and Ayla Chapman.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Westerly Hills Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Westerly Hills Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Mark - Cherry Road.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's memory to Westerly Hills Baptist Church, 232 S. Sutton Road, Fort Mill, SC 29708 and Hospice & Palliative Care - Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



Online condolences may be directed to:

Robert "Jack" Frank Busbin, 93, of Fort Mill, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 24, 1926 in Marion, NC, son of the late Charles H. and Cleree Hill Busbin.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Lee Busbin.Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Town of Fort Mill Police Department after 32 years of dedicated service. Jack established the Explorer Post 101 Police Cadet program and worked with the Fort Mill School Safety Patrol for many years. A member of Westerly Hills Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. In his early years, he obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed time spent flying. An avid music lover, he sang and played bass guitar in the Christianaires, a gospel music group.He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Hazel Robbins Busbin; son, Robert "Steve" Busbin and wife, Marie of Fort Mill; daughter, Rhonda Busbin McCollum and husband, Ricky of Fort Mill; grandchildren, Brandi Chapman (Chris), Bethany B. Burkett and Jeffrey S. Busbin; and great-grandchildren, Devin Chapman and Ayla Chapman.The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Westerly Hills Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Westerly Hills Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Mark - Cherry Road.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's memory to Westerly Hills Baptist Church, 232 S. Sutton Road, Fort Mill, SC 29708 and Hospice & Palliative Care - Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.Online condolences may be directed to: www.fortmillfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close