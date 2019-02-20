Robert Franklin Carter, passed away February 17 at the age of 95.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Franklin Carter.
A Rock Hill native, he was the son of Eura and Ray Carter. He was the most kind and beloved father with which a daughter could be blessed.
Bob served proudly in the US Marine Corps in World War II in the Pacific front. He fought on Okinawa, as a Browning Automatic Rifleman before returning home and joining his father in Carter's Superette in Lesslie.
Married to Martha Carter until her death in 1967, he is survived by his daughter, Penny Carter who was by his side.
He served as an usher at Catawba Baptist Church for 60 years where he was a lifetime member.
In addition to his beloved wife Martha, he was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Jack Carter. He is survived by his sisters, Betty Carter Phillips, Peggy Carter Weathers and by his brother, Thomas Carter, all of Rock Hill.
A funeral service will be held Thursday February 21 at 2:00 P.M. at Catawba Baptist Church, Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends in the church auditorium from 1:00-2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catawba Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.basscares.com
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
803-329-4141
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019