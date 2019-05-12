Mr. Robert George Baker, 80, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Rock Hill.
Funeral service for Mr. Baker will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Inspiration Southern Baptist Church, 921 Comer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Roland Dry officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 am till time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC.
Mr. Baker was born October 4, 1938 in Canton, OH. to the late Ora N. Baker and Lucille Lilly Baker. Mr. Baker was a US Army Cold War Veteran. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans and Inspiration Southern Baptist Church of Rock Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Delores I. Baker; his sons, Robert Baker, Jr. of Virginia, Eddie Baker of Massillon, OH, Jackie Colvard of East Bend, NC, Victor Colvard of Rock Hill; his daughters, Judith Ann Baker, Lora Baker both of Canton, OH; 14 grandchildren; his brothers, Joe Baker of New Philadelphia, OH, Bill Baker of Columbus, OH; his sister, Carol Baker Osborne of Rogers, AR; numerous great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ora Baker, Jr., David Baker, Jim Baker, John Baker; Infant sister Mary Baker.
Published in The Herald on May 12, 2019