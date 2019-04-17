Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gaston "Buddy" Montgomery. View Sign

Mr. Robert Gaston "Buddy" Montgomery, age 77 of 1580 Sunnyside Drive, York SC, husband of Linda Adams Montgomery, passed away, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home.



Mr. Montgomery was born in Rock Hill, SC July 6, 1941, a son of the late Cordie R. Montgomery and Glaconia Lucas Montgomery. He was retired from Duke Power and York County Recycling Center. Mr. Montgomery was a member of Masonic Lodge #385 of Rock Hill, a Shriner, Scottish Rites and Hillbilly. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #1318 and President of the Procrastinators Club.



Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Robert Wayne Montgomery (Janice) York; a sister, Francis M. Hawkins ( Hawk) AL; two brothers: Tommy L. Montgomery (Peggy) Rock Hill and Bobby Montgomery (Joyce) AL; grandchildren: Travis Montgomery, Simpsonville, Tabitha Montgomery Moss (Richard) Smyrna and Layne and Malyn Moss. Mr. Montgomery was predeceased by brothers, Harold Lucas, Ronald Montgomery and Richard Montgomery.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel in Union conducted by Rev. Dustin Madala. Burial will be in the Porter Gallman Cemetery.



Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home.



The family is at the home, 1580 Sunnyside Drive, York, SC 29745.



