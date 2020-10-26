Robert Gene Ravenscroft passed suddenly on Sunday, October 18, 2020.



He was at home working in his shop and garden, a place where he was happiest.



Known to all as Bob, his granddaughters called him Poppy, and his mother called him Bobby.



Born in Yamagata, Japan to Lewis and Kiyose Hasegawa Ravenscroft, Bob spent his early years on the island of Okinawa and as a young boy, he and his family moved to Texas. He attended Bel Air High School in El Paso and continued his education at the University of Texas, El Paso, and the State University of New York at Utica & Rome.



He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Post military he settled in upstate New York where he met his wife of 46 years and raised his son and daughter.



In New York, he worked in IT for Bendix Aerospace and Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company and was instrumental in the latter with its technology move to South Carolina. He served the community for the better part of two decades through the Maynard Volunteer Fire Department as a fireman and EMT before relocating to South Carolina. In his retirement, Bob spent as much time as he could with his family and traveling with his wife. He loved to tinker around with various projects in his garage and garden whether it be electronics, woodworking, or some new craft he would randomly teach himself. He was a relatively private person who never sought the spotlight, but also one that could never say no to helping a friend or a stranger.



He leaves behind his wife Corrine, and children, Christopher and Shannon Ravenscroft, Rafe and Kimberly Ravenscroft Cook and his well-loved granddaughters, Madeline Harlowe, Maree Hayworth and Margot Holland Cook; his sister and her husband Janet and Robert Birmingham of Merritt Island, Florida; his brother Donald and his wife Carole Ravenscroft of Austin, Texas, along with his nieces and nephews Cori, Jacob, Sherry, Victoria and J.R.. He also leaves behind his goddaughter Alyssa and many good friends.



He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Barbara and brother Charles (Chuck).



Bob was concerned for all during this pandemic, he wore a mask and stayed home. With his concern at heart, there will be no calling hours or visitation. In the spring there will be a memorial gathering.



If you knew Bob, you know he would help anyone without hesitation. In his memory, to honor him we ask you do the same. Just because you can, help someone who needs it.



