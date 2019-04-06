Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gerald Neely. View Sign

Robert Gerald Neely, age 79, went to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, April 4, 2019.



Memorial service for Mr. Neely will be 3:00 pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at West End Baptist Church, 1727 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill, SC 29732, with visitation following at the home of Missy and Chad Brakefield, 1808 Farrow Drive, Rock Hill, SC.



Mr. Neely was born on August 31, 1939 in Rock Hill to the late Marion Boyd Neely and the late Irene Brooks Neely. He was a member of West End Baptist Church, was a welding instructor at York Tech and retired from Connex Pipe Fabrication Plant. He loved to fish, garden, USC Gamecock Football and spending many hours with his children and grandchildren.



Mr. Neely is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Rena Whisonant Neely; his daughters, Donna N. Bryant and husband, David E. Bryant and Missy N. Brakefield and husband Chad H. Brakefield, all of Rock Hill; his grandchildren whom he adored, Travis and Erin Bryant, Neely, Kingsley and Wellsley Brakefield; one great-grandchild, Greyson Pofcher; his brothers, Donald Neely (Grace), and Roger Neely (Martha); his sister, Judy N. Howe (Johnny). Mr. Neely was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Neely.



Memorials may be made in Mr. Neely's name to West End Baptist Church, 1727 McConnells Hwy., Rock Hill, SC 29732 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Condolences may be made to the family at

Robert Gerald Neely, age 79, went to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, April 4, 2019.Memorial service for Mr. Neely will be 3:00 pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at West End Baptist Church, 1727 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill, SC 29732, with visitation following at the home of Missy and Chad Brakefield, 1808 Farrow Drive, Rock Hill, SC.Mr. Neely was born on August 31, 1939 in Rock Hill to the late Marion Boyd Neely and the late Irene Brooks Neely. He was a member of West End Baptist Church, was a welding instructor at York Tech and retired from Connex Pipe Fabrication Plant. He loved to fish, garden, USC Gamecock Football and spending many hours with his children and grandchildren.Mr. Neely is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Rena Whisonant Neely; his daughters, Donna N. Bryant and husband, David E. Bryant and Missy N. Brakefield and husband Chad H. Brakefield, all of Rock Hill; his grandchildren whom he adored, Travis and Erin Bryant, Neely, Kingsley and Wellsley Brakefield; one great-grandchild, Greyson Pofcher; his brothers, Donald Neely (Grace), and Roger Neely (Martha); his sister, Judy N. Howe (Johnny). Mr. Neely was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Neely.Memorials may be made in Mr. Neely's name to West End Baptist Church, 1727 McConnells Hwy., Rock Hill, SC 29732 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Condolences may be made to the family at greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.