Mr. Robert Ward Healan, 94, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Willow Brooke Court Skilled Care.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Rev. David Surrett officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Healan was the son of the late James Edgar Healan and the late Monnie Thompson Healan. He lived his entire life in Rock Hill and graduated from Rock Hill High School. He also graduated from Clemson University and served in the US Navy during WWII. He was a part of the occupational force in Japan at the end of the war.
Mr. Healan worked for the SC Highway Department surveying roads to Hunting Island and Hilton Head Island. Then he worked for Southern Engineering and went on to co-found Carolina Rebar with Southern Engineering where he worked as an engineer and manager until he retired.
He loved to listen to classical music and travel. His last big trip was across the country to Alaska with his brother, Jack and wife, Becky. The last few years he enjoyed playing bingo and other games with his friends at Park Pointe.
He was a life time member of Saint John's United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his nephew, Jack (Karen) Healan, Jr. of Amelia Island, FL; and his nieces, Betty Fowler, Bonnie Atkins and Jeannie Hovis, all of Rock Hill.
The family would like to thank everyone at Willow Brooke for all their care and also to Providence Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Healan's name to the Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC, 29250.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Healan family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
