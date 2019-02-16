Mr. Robert James Marshall, 81, of Rock Hill passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Robert was born on December 14, 1937 in Braddock, PA. He was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served thirty years with the South Carolina State Guard. He enjoyed gardening and his adventurous side led him to skydiving as a hobby.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Mary Marshall and son Randy Marshall.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son Scott Marshall and wife Karen of Chesterfield, VA and daughter Rebecca Hudgins and husband Keith of Conyers, GA. Also surviving are grandchildren Samantha, Sophia and Sabrina all of Chesterfield, VA.
A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agape Hospice -Rock Hill, 1326 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 16, 2019