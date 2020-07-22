1/1
Robert K. Childers
1951 - 2020
Robert Kenneth Childers, 69, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Chaplain John Riebe officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of his sister, Nancy Childers Gourley in York.

Mr. Childers was born in Rock Hill on July 2, 1951. He was the son of Floyd Robert Childers of Hickory Grove, SC and the late Peggy Harris Childers. Mr. Childers grew up in the Hickory Grove area and was retired from Rock Hill Printing & Finishing Company. He was a member of Hickory Grove Church of God.

Mr. Childers is survived by his daughter, Amanda Childers of Greenville, SC; his two granddaughters, MeKayla Davis and McKynzie Davis of Greenville, SC; his brother, Gene (Libby) Childers of York, SC; his sister, Nancy (Les) Gourley of York, SC.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Rest In Peace my cousin!!!
Johnny Harris
Family
