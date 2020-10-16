Robert K Gay, 88, passed away peacefully October 9, 2020, at White Oak Manor-Rock Hill. He was born April 23, 1932, in Winnsboro, SC, the son of the late Walter W. and Wilma (Pate) Gay. Robert served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Robert received his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Furman University. While attending Furman, he met the love of his life, Nancy Gallop, and they married June 12, 1956 and had three beautiful daughters. Robert and Nancy enjoyed 63 years together. Robert was a member of Oakland Baptist Church for 45 years and was very active in the church. He sang in the choir, was a Sunday School teacher, and became one of the original team members of the Cremation Garden Committee helping to create the Cremation Garden located at the church. He loved travelling with Nancy. They created great memories travelling to Germany, England, France, and other countries. His hobbies included gardening. Robert was predeceased by his wife Nancy, brothers, Walter Jr ("Junior"), Billy, and Ronnie, his sister, Mary, and his youngest daughter, Janine. Survivors include daughters Michelle Lesso and her husband, Steve, and Charlotte Johnson, and her husband, Sonny, nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Private services will be held for the family at the Cremation Garden at Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, SC. Wednesday, Oct 21st. A memorial celebrating Robert's life will be scheduled at a later date next year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store