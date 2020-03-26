Robert "Bobby Leroy Kriner, Jr. 50, of Smyrna, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park- Hollis Lakes with Rev. Jerry Broughton officiating.
Bobby is the son of Robert Leroy Kriner, Sr. and Greta Griffin Kriner.
He is survived by his parents, daughters, Brittany A. Kriner, Ashley Kriner Feller, sister, Ruth A. Alsup, granddaughter, Jazmine Elizabeth Murphy and friend and companion for many years Sherry Kriner.
Memorials may be made to York County Animal Shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York, S.C. 29745.
