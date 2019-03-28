Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Bentley. View Sign

Mr. Robert Lee Bentley, 91, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home. A graveside service will be held 4:30 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Jay Dorsey officiating. The family will receive friends 3: 00 PM to 4:15 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester, SC 29706.



Mr. Bentley was born June 30, 1927 in Union County, SC and was a son of the late Robert Nick Harris and Irene Sanders Harris. He attended the schools of Union County, SC and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served during WWII. Mr. Bentley was retired from Springs Industries, enjoyed being outside and loved tending to his garden and raising exotic birds. Mr. Bentley was a member of Blackstock First Baptist Church.



He is survived by four children, Becky Rochester and Kevin W. Bentley ( Candy), both of Blackstock, SC, Scottie L. Bentley ( April), of Richburg, SC, Robert F. Bentley, of San Antonio, TX; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great - children; one sister Polly Perry of Union, SC; one sister-in-law Shirley Harris of Loris, SC; numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Bentley was preceded in death by his wife Martha Wright Bentley; two daughters, Linda McCorkle and Becky Lee Bentley; one son-in law Terry McCorkle; granddaughter, Terri Lynn McCorkle Ernandez; one brother, Rev. Carl Harris.



Memorials may be made to Friends of the Animals, P.O. Box 58, Chester, SC 29067.



