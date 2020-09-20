1/1
Robert L. "Honey" Stevenson
1935 - 2020
Mr. Robert Louis "Honey" Stevenson, 85, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, September 21, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Zack Williams and Rev. Tommy Cole officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Mr. Stevenson was born September 14, 1935 in Chester County, SC and was a son of the late Jim Stevenson and Nancy Woods Stevenson. He attended the schools of Great Falls and received his GED. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in the Korean War. Mr. Stevenson also retired from the S.C. National Guard. After his military service, he worked for and retired with J.P. Stevens. Mr. Stevenson was a member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God.

He is survived by five sons, Robert Louis "Stevie" Stevenson, Jr. (Sybil Faye) of Georgia, Mike Bailey of Chester, Robert James "Bubba" Stevenson (Melanie) of Columbia, Bobby Gene "Buck" Bailey of Great Falls and Henry Kenneth "Little Hon" Stevenson (Dawn) of Great Falls; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; one brother, Ronald "Head Man" Stevenson of Great Falls; and two sisters, Peggy Stevenson and Lucille Stevenson both of Great Falls. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Allison Stevenson and two sons, William Heath "Billy" Bailey and James Daniel "Danny" Bailey.

Memorials may be made to Greenlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 191, Great Falls, SC 29055 or Second Baptist Church, P.O. Box 515, Great Falls, SC 29055.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
