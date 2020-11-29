Robert Lee Ballard

October 31, 1931 - November 22, 2020

Lake Wylie, South Carolina - Robert Lee Ballard of Lake Wylie SC age 89, October 31,1931 – November 22, 2020

The son of the late Sara Johnson Ballard and Carl Lee Ballard, Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Combs Ballard, his sister Martha Ballard Grapp, and by his children Caroline Ballard Leake (Graydon Boyd Leake III), Robert Lee Ballard, Jr. (Beth Middleton Ballard) and Evans Combs Ballard (Kelly Key Ballard)

He is also survived by grandchildren, Graydon Boyd Leake IV, Alexander Ballard Leake, Kevin Gregory Ballard, Alison Wise Durm (Nicholas Patrick Durm), Laura Katherine Ballard and great-grandchildren Robertson J. Durm, William Ballard Durm and Judah Thomas Durm

Bob was predeceased by his sisters Evelyn Ballard Taunton, Sara Ballard Brackett and Patricia Sue Ballard, as well as by brother James Reynolds Ballard.

Robert Lee Ballard grew up in Fairfax, AL and attended Auburn University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict, working at Incheon, South Korea with the Judge Advocate General Corp. as a court reporter; he was also stationed in Hawaii.

Bob worked for Eli Lilly & Co. for 28 years, serving the company in various capacities with Lilly divisions including Creative Packaging (Roanoke, VA) and ELANCO (Indianapolis, IN, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Oakbrook, IL)

He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in York, SC where he served on the vestry for many years.

Bob was a member of the River Hills Country Club, Lake Wylie, SC and a former longtime member of the Indianapolis Racquet Club, Indianapolis, IN.

There will be a private family service at a later date, after cremation

M. L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 437, York, SC 29745 and to the Lake Wylie Library, 185 Blucher Circle, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.

Psalm 91: 1 - 2

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust."





