63 of Clover, SC. Passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at PMC. He was born in York County to the late Robert Lee Clinton Sr. and Annie Mae Clinton. He is preceeded in death by his daughter Elizabeth A. Clinton, brother Jake Sisk, sisters Debra A. Clinton and Glenda G. Gordon. Survived by children Bobbie L. Clinton, Robbie Clinton(Katie), Chris Clinton,Stephen Sommer, siblings Denise Lingerfeldt(Vernon), Elvis Clinton(Tammy), fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services provided by Faith Funeral Services York,SC.



