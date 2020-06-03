Robert Lee Clinton Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
63 of Clover, SC. Passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at PMC. He was born in York County to the late Robert Lee Clinton Sr. and Annie Mae Clinton. He is preceeded in death by his daughter Elizabeth A. Clinton, brother Jake Sisk, sisters Debra A. Clinton and Glenda G. Gordon. Survived by children Bobbie L. Clinton, Robbie Clinton(Katie), Chris Clinton,Stephen Sommer, siblings Denise Lingerfeldt(Vernon), Elvis Clinton(Tammy), fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services provided by Faith Funeral Services York,SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Services
730 US HIGHWAY 321 BYP
York, SC 29745
(803) 684-1125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Daddy I Love you forever and always!!
Bobbie Clinton
Daughter
June 1, 2020
I love you pops and will miss you very very much!
Jessica Davis
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved