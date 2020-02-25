Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Leary. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

YORK - With our heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, who was very much loved by family and friends. Robert Lee Leary, 85, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 peacefully at his home.



The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Reverends Tommy McFalls and Seth Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.



Robert was born on February 8, 1935 in Holly Ridge, NC. He was the son of the late Robert M. Leary and Eva Walton Leary. He was a member of the Philanthropic #32 and a retired supervisor at Plant 19 with Fieldcrest Cannon Mills. He was an avid farmer where he spent most of his time.



Robert is survived by his daughters, Cindy Oakes (Willis), Norma Bundrick, son, Cam Leary (Barbara), sisters, Jeanette Maready, Edgenora C. Leary, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and his special sweetheart, Mildred Griggs.



In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Dreamer C. Leary and son, Lynn Leary.



In memory of Robert Lee Leary, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Leary family.

YORK - With our heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, who was very much loved by family and friends. Robert Lee Leary, 85, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 peacefully at his home.The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Reverends Tommy McFalls and Seth Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.Robert was born on February 8, 1935 in Holly Ridge, NC. He was the son of the late Robert M. Leary and Eva Walton Leary. He was a member of the Philanthropic #32 and a retired supervisor at Plant 19 with Fieldcrest Cannon Mills. He was an avid farmer where he spent most of his time.Robert is survived by his daughters, Cindy Oakes (Willis), Norma Bundrick, son, Cam Leary (Barbara), sisters, Jeanette Maready, Edgenora C. Leary, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and his special sweetheart, Mildred Griggs.In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Dreamer C. Leary and son, Lynn Leary.In memory of Robert Lee Leary, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway Rock Hill, SC 29730.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Leary family. Published in The Herald on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close