Robert Lee "Easy Ride" Strong

Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Obituary
Robert L. Strong 65, of 13 W. Roy St. Rock Hill SC, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Friday May 15, 2020 at 2:00pm at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC, with Rev. Ricky White officiating. Burial will follow in Armenia Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing 2-6pm on Thurs. at King's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 860 Nelson Rd. Chester SC. Due to Covid 19 please respect Social distance and limited of 10 people viewing at a time at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald on May 13, 2020
