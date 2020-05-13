Robert L. Strong 65, of 13 W. Roy St. Rock Hill SC, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Friday May 15, 2020 at 2:00pm at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC, with Rev. Ricky White officiating. Burial will follow in Armenia Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing 2-6pm on Thurs. at King's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 860 Nelson Rd. Chester SC. Due to Covid 19 please respect Social distance and limited of 10 people viewing at a time at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald on May 13, 2020