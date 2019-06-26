Robert Thomas Marett Jr. ROCK HILL, SC - Robert "Bob" Marett passed away on Friday June 14 2019. Bob was a Navy Veteran served in WW II, Commander of the American Legion and was a Shriner with York Crescent Shrine. He was a successful business owner in Fort Mill for many years. He enjoyed life and his many friends and family. He will be missed by the ones that knew him. Bob donated his body to USC in Charleston, with the hope of helping others. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years Jeanie Marett; daughter and son in law Ruth Reynolds and Al of Charlotte; son Wane Marett and wife Kristy of Rock Hill; deceased sons Eric Marett and Billy Marett; granddaughters Tonia Carlucci of Raleigh, Tammy Williams of Charlotte, Becca Owens of Summerville and Jessica Brantley of Richmond; great grandson Richard Dean Williams and great great grandson Richard Dean Williams Jr. The family requested that memorials be made to Hospice, Shriners or the .
Published in The Herald on June 26, 2019